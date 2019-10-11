Helpline, 1520 Kelly Place, Suite 180, serves as the front door to help poor and homeless individuals and families in Walla Walla County, said Liz McDevitt, executive director.
“Our job is to connect people struggling to meet basic needs with the community resources that help achieve stability.”
The nonprofit agency is looking for people interested in sharing their talents on such board-level committees as marketing and communications; fundraising and development; board and volunteer development; programs and services; and finance.
“Trained, caring staff and volunteers meet with clients to assess needs and screen for eligibility of available local resources,” Liz said.
The agency provides referrals to a network of local social service agencies, and when appropriate provides direct assistance with a variety of essential needs.
In 2018, Helpline met the emergency social service needs of 2,347 separate households, approximately 23 percent homeless and 12 percent veterans, consisting of 5,001 individuals in the county, of which 1,615 were children.
For more information, contact Liz at liz@helplineww.org