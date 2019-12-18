The Health Center is becoming a powerhouse when it comes to providing health services to young members of the community through area public schools.
A pilot program offering behavioral health services at Garrison Middle School was just started, adding to the fleet of sites in Walla Walla.
Health Center clinics counselors visit Garrison several days a week, according to THC’s December holiday letter. They expect to evaluate the model as they look at expansion possibilities in the future.
Behavioral health counselors have completed cognitive behavioral therapy training through national certification in a new approach for treating anxiety, depression and trauma in children.
Executive Director Lindsay Engh said in the letter, “The therapy helps students identify problems they encounter and develop an action plan with their therapist. It gets kids actively involved with their own treatment. We are excited to see the ways that this will help our students be more successful in the classroom.”
The Health Center is a teaching organization with three master’s level practicum students coming on the team.
All counselors pursuing a master’s degree in social work or counseling must have a practicum. These students practice under a clinical supervisor and carry a patient case load while developing foundational skills.
“We are happy to have them with our organization and in our community,” Lindsay said.
Early this month, The Health Center and Walla Walla County Department of Community Health hosted their first flu clinic at Pioneer Middle School. Thirty-one students were vaccinated. The hope is to replicate the model in more schools in 2020.
Many THC supporters attended the second annual Kate and the Crocodiles concert fundraiser at Gesa Power House Theatre, raising more than $22,000.
“What a night! Thanks to our generous sponsors, all the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to care for our students.”
THC also debuted a new impact video that embodies its mission and features students and staff talking about its effect. It’s viewable at ubne.ws/36owwT2.
Medical, behavioral health and care coordination services can be found at Blue Ridge Elementary School, including Head Start and ECEAP, Pioneer Middle School and Walla Walla and Lincoln High schools.
THC in 2018 served 1,612 students, including 2,341 behavioral health sessions, 1,759 care coordination interactions and 470 medical visits.
“WOW! We couldn’t do this work without our dedicated staff, volunteers — 1,284 hours donated — and community support.”
They’re hoping for enough funds to expand to additional elementary schools in the area in January and reach even more students. Donations to make this happen may be made at thehealthcenterww.org.
They are also seeking help with toys for play therapy and medical and office supplies. For more details, call 525-0704. THC’s main office is at 534 S. Third Ave., Building B, Suite 101.
