Back in 1969, between June 16 and Aug. 1, area children attended a summertime Head Start program at Jefferson School, according to a July 6, 1969, article in the Union-Bulletin.
When the session opened, enrollment stood at 68 kids, an increase of 26 youngsters over numbers in 1968. Joe Drazan with Bygone Walla Walla blog came across the story and some U-B negatives.
This program offered each child dental and medical checkups, mid-morning snacks, lunch, field trips and classes from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Activities promoted physical, mental and social development. Creativeness was encouraged while keeping formal teaching to a minimum.
They stressed neatness, having the children pick up after themselves.
Students had to be of age to enroll in public school kindergarten in fall and to have reached age 5 by Sept. 5.
The program required a team of teachers under the direction of Gloria Hicinbothom: Karen Smith, Rosemary Mann, John Mason and Mike Trinnier, assisted by aides Alma Funches, Cynthia Lane, Pauline Woodard and Domittila Rios.
Maxine Amen served as nutrition director with Marge Brotherton, bus driver, Sheila Moore, social worker aide; Pat Aichele, staff training consultant, Roy Aichele, director of psychological services; Dr. Leland Ballard, director of dental services; and Dr. Richard Simon, director of health services.
Blue Mountain Action Council and the Walla Walla School District sponsored the program with funding from the Office of Economic Opportunity.
Gloria said community support helped. Walla Walla General Hospital donated materials and Girl Scouts volunteered services. Volunteers also provided some transportation.
Head Start aimed to break the poverty cycle, Gloria said. “We want the children from low-income families to be aware that there is a better way of life,” she said.