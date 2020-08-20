K-9 Officer Axel is 2 years old. To celebrate, his partner, Officer Mike Smith, took the dog’s favorite ingredients and made Axel a handsome cake for the big day Saturday.
“Axel is a valued member of the Providence St. Mary team. As he matures, he grows increasingly confident in his role ensuring the safety of patients and caregivers at Providence St. Mary,” according to a release.
The celebration included sharing well wishes and photos of pets on Facebook and making donations to the Providence St. Mary Foundation in honor of the German shepherd/Belgian malinois cross.
Donations stay local to strengthen healthcare in the Walla Walla Valley and fund initiatives like the hospital’s K-9 security program.
Mike and Axel joined the Providence St. Mary team in early December after eight weeks of training at the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Training Center.
K-9 programs have been shown to be an effective deterrent to violence in workplace settings, including hospitals, according to the release.
The program was made possible through the Greatest Need Fund of Providence St. Mary Foundation, 1025 S. Second Ave.
See the Facebook birthday post for Axel, wish him well and consider a donation at ubne.ws/3aFoys3.