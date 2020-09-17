Fabric, batting, stars, stripes, eagles, patterns, thread, scissors and stitches in time.
Jean Stahlberg used plenty of these to create seven standout patriotic-themed coverlets for her neighbors at Wheatland Village in Walla Walla.
She handmade individual quilts in a variety of reds, whites and blues and varied quilting designs to gift as Quilts of Valor to any of her interested, qualified veteran neighbors living there.
The seven recipients each came to a photo shoot to accept the quilts, reported Wheatland Village Resident Council Vice President Joyce Muzzall.
Since 2003 more than 250,000 of these special quilts have been produced and awarded throughout the U.S. and overseas to military members and veterans who have been touched by war.
It’s a tangible way to thank them for their sacrifice in serving the nation.
Find out more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation and its program at qovf.org/make-a-qov/.
Wheatland Village recipients include:
Barbara U. Drazek, E-5, specialist 5, three years with the U.S. Women’s Army Corps. She served as secretary-stenographer for the commanding general at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in New York and became a U.S. citizen during that time. Her competition in tennis and table tennis garnered trophies for the command. She married National American Red Cross Field Director Frank Drazek in downtown Manhattan.
Arlis G. Martin, corporal in the U.S. Army, based at Fort Lewis. He was a combat engineer in radio communications with two years active duty and six years in the reserves.
Carrol Gunderson, sergeant with the 436th Bom Squadron, U.S. Army Air Corps, 1946-1949, based at Fort Worth Carswell Air Force Base. While in Germany on maneuvers, he saw much of the wartime destruction of cities and many homeless people.
James “Jim” Clapp, 1st lieutenant, U.S. Army Security Agency, based at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, and Clark Air Force Base, Philippines. He visited Hong Kong and Japan while serving for two years.
John H. Poston, U.S. Army paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division, from 1946-1948, including in Japan from 1947-1948. He competed in Armed Forces track and field events, leading to collegiate competition as a sprinter where he held U.S. national titles in 100-yard and 220-yard events. He is a member of the Florida State University Athletics Hall of Fame.
Francis Milistefr, 1st class petty officer/aerial photographer in the U.S. Navy from 1941-1945 and was based in Guadalcanal.
David Linton, 13 years active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a staff sergeant. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Army reserves and was a 1st sergeant. He was based at Camp Pendleton, California, Japan and Guam and in Vietnam where he served two combat tours and was wounded in combat.