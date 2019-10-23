Many Halloween-related events are coming up in the Union-Bulletin circulation area that will be listed in Marquee this week.
In the vein of scariness, the opportunity arose recently to look up Halloween poetry and my research did not disappoint.
On Oct. 31, I plan to feature local author Bob Bohlman in Etcetera who just completed a Halloween poem. While writing that up I sought other poems connected to the spookiest day of the month, well, year.
Among others, I found Emily Dickinson’s “The Only Ghost I Ever Saw,” Robert Graves’ “A Child’s Nightmare,” Edna St. Vincent Mllay’s “The Little Ghost,” Conrad Aiken’s “The Vampire,” Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Haunted Palace,” Robert Frost’s “Ghost House” and Mary Elizabeth Coleridge’s “The Witch.”
It occurred it could be great fun to read them at a costume party. Some of those works have such vivid imagery and the telling can be even more powerful.
Liz George at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., agreed a Halloween Poetry at Lunch party and reading would be great fun.
So, at the stroke of noon on Oct. 31, all costumed ghosties, beasties, ghouls, witches, warlocks, vampires and others who wish to read, recite or come and listen are encouraged to attend.
A retired English teacher from College Place, Bob is the pen behind “The Haunted House,” a work he spent decades refining before deciding it was ready for prime time. He is set to share it at the library party.
Enjoy this snippet from Conrad Aiken’s “The Vampire.”
“What shape was this who came to us,
With basilisk eyes so ominous,
With mouth so sweet, so poisonous,
And tortured hands so pale?
We saw her wavering to and fro,
Through dark and wind we saw her go;
Yet what her name was did not know;
And felt our spirits fail.”
The library party is a brown bag affair at which cider and cookies will be provided.
Other events include:
- Halloween Scary-Oke Party from 6-10 p.m. Friday at Nocking Point Wines, 225 E. Aeronca Ave. Dress up as your favorite performer or musical group of all time — and sing the night away at the party There will be prizes for best costumes and performances.
- Walla Walla Eagles Halloween Party — JoJo’s Mojo will be from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Eagles Aerie, 350 S. Second Ave. Come dressed up and ready to party.
- Halloween Party from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31 at TruthTeller Winery, 47 E. Main St.
- The winery’s first Halloween Party. Cash prizes for the best costumes, live music by OFF.BRAND, small bites, and treats, $15 cover includes entry to the costume contest.
- Halloween Dance Party from 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday at Foundry Vineyards,
- 1111 Abadie St. The fourth Annual Halloween Dance Party with DJ LOTEK. Bring out your best dance moves.