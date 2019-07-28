Walla Wallan Trudy Sharp, a nurse practitioner who works in Kennewick, gave a talk to fellow members of Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary Club.
Jennifer Glynn also spoke recently to the group about opening Doughty Home for Veteran Women in Walla Walla at Howard and Park streets.
Trudy graduated with honors in 2011 with her medical degree. With more than eight years of diverse experiences, especially as a burse practitioner, Trudy cooperates with many other doctors and specialists, rather than through a hospital affiliation.
In June Trudy joined several other doctors, dentists, nurses and other volunteers on a Rotary-sponsored medical assistance trip to Peru, said Rotarian John McKern in a release.
With equipment and supplies provided by Rotary International, the group over 10 days visited several Peruvian villages where they set up temporary facilities and treated walk-in patients from early morning until all had been served.
Most of the patients were women and children with issues from parasites to pregnancies and dentistry to hygiene.
“Trudy showed many slides of the very happy patients, the primitive conditions in the villages, and the spectacular high mountain Peruvian scenery,” John reported.
Most of the villages were reached by interesting to horrifying bus rides, but some were reached by packing their equipment and materials in the old-fashioned way. “Trudy assured us that their packing and setting up of equipment became more efficient to deal with the challenging trips.”
Sunrise Rotary provided half of the $2,400 cost for Trudy to volunteer. She also spent time sightseeing and visited Machu Picchu, an ancient Incan ruin at some 7,700 feet in elevation.
The scenery included other mountains in the Andes, reaching up to 19,000 feet. She said she had never done anything like this before, but is looking forward to another adventure next year.
Raised in St. Maries, Idaho, Jennifer served 10 years in the military after high school. Readjusting to civilian live was a challenge and she “fell in to the PTSD quagmire of alcohol and drugs,” John reported. Several miserable years, later, she looked for a way out, but found most programs that would accept her were for male veterans.
She followed the example of her caring older brother who helped others with life problems before he died in an accident. Local organizations helped her realize a program specifically to help women like herself. She acquired and set up a home capable of housing up to five veteran women and provide tools and support they need to succeed. Doughty Home for Veteran Women is named in honor of her brother.
In the safe home veteran women can be empowered with self-improvement opportunities under quality case management. The vision is to provide vital components to clients for their recovery, assist them in developing self-sufficiency and help them return to being productive members of the community.
She uses a client-centered approach in all case management, counseling and education activities to help stakeholders reach their goals. Staff and members work closely together to test for and resolve alcohol and drug issues. Rent at the Doughty Home is $350 per month with a $100 nonrefundable deposit. Agencies will help meet these costs. The HARPS Program at Comprehensive Health may cover up to four months of cost.
The executive director and founder, Jennifer can be reached at 208-582 6711 or doughtyhomeforveteranwomen.org. Donations are accepted.