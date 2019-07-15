DeSales Catholic High School graduate Anna Ruthven made Gonzaga University’s president’s list for spring semester 2019.
Anna had to earn at least a 3.85 grade-point average to be listed.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313.
Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,
