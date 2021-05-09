Graduates of Lincoln and Walla Walla High schools have access to a special fund created just for them to pursue higher education on a need basis.
Wa-Hi Class of 1962 alum Jerry Zahl, who created the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund in 2012, said $7,000 in tuition assistance was awarded in 2020 and more than that will be awarded in 2021. That's because the fund is growing well, currently at $168,939 as of May 3, 2021.
"If only 54 Wa-Hi students/graduates or friends of the School District gave $19.62 each to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund in honor of (WWPS graduate of distinction, Class of 1962) Garth Lindsey, in honor of any of their classmates receiving the Distinguished Graduate Award on June 7, or for any reason, the fund balance would then be at or near $170,000," Zahl said. "Giving more than the graduation year is certainly OK."
Those selected for financial assistance must exhibit at least an average ability to succeed while in high school. Students may reapply until they graduate or leave college.
Funds are forwarded to the student-selected institutions after they're officially enrolled in an institution of higher learning and have a student ID number, Jerry said.
Any desired area of advanced learning will be considered by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation Scholarship Committee, which strives to divide the awards equally, "but nothing prevents them from making special consideration, if possible," Zahl said.
The scholarships have been awarded in $1,000 increments in recent years. March 1 is usually the deadline for making applications for area scholarships.
"All students who wish to advance their education should consult with their local college and careers counselor, have their FAFSA form ready and attend a local college and careers day or scholarship fair in order to be aware of all financial help available," Zahl said. "Making contacts and doing as much planning one year in advance allows students to have a greater amount of less sweat time in college preparation."
Because of the high cost of advanced education and great student need, gifts may be made to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund at BMCF, PO Box 603, Walla Walla, or online at bluemountainfoundation.org.