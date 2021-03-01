The growing season is nearly upon us. Many refer to last month as Seed Catalog February and are formulating plans about what to grow in their gardens.
It’s an excellent opportunity to consider making gardens into a haven for native birds, said Kathryn Howard, a member of the Blue Mountain Audubon Society board and the newly formed Walla Walla Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry committee through the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department.
The committee promotes the use of native plants in the area to help pollinators, birds and people, she said.
Gardens can be outdoor sanctuaries for people. With some careful plant choices, they can also be so for native birds.
“Landscaped with native species, your yard, patio or balcony becomes a vital recharge station for birds passing through and a sanctuary for nesting and overwintering birds. Native plant landscaping provides food, saves water and fights climate change,” Kathryn wrote in the local Audubon group’s Magpiper newsletter.
“By landscaping with native plants, we can turn a patchwork of green spaces into a quilt of restored habitat because more native plants mean more choices of food and shelter for native birds and other wildlife,” she said.
Native birds need native plants and the insects that have co-evolved with them to survive. Shoppers will find that landscaping plants available in nurseries are often exotic species from other countries.
“Many are prized for qualities that make them poor food sources for native birds — like having leaves that are unpalatable to native insects and caterpillars. With 96% of all terrestrial bird species in North America feeding insects to their young, planting insect-proof exotic plants is like serving up plastic food. No insects? No birds,” Kathryn said.
Native plants will require less water, help the birds and provide a habitat that many species will appreciate, Kathryn said.
Similarly, the aim of the Creating Urban Riparian Buffers program is to improve water quality and wildlife habitat of streams that flow through urban Walla Walla and College Place.
Planting native trees, shrubs and grasses creates a riparian buffer between a stream and development.
“They are highly effective at preventing water contaminated with pesticides, fertilizers and other chemicals from entering streams,” the CURB website reports.
When matured, the shade from trees keeps water cool, and their roots help stabilize stream banks. CURB started as a cooperative program drawing on talent and expertise from Tri-State Steelheaders, Kooskooskie Commons, and the Walla Walla County Conservation District, with startup funding from the Department of Ecology.
The district can help homeowners plan a CURB buffer of predominately native plants that offer minimal maintenance and low-water consumption and can complement a backyard landscape.
To find native area plant sources, go to ubne.ws/3q0Mn3O. For help in designing a backyard CURB buffer, call Tri-state Steelheaders or the district at 522-6340 ext. 5.
See more information about Blue Mountain Audubon Society at blumtn.org.