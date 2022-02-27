The first Veterans Fall Festival planning meeting, open to the community, will be at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 992, 102 N. Colville St.
“We hope this will be an awesome event for all our veterans,” said Volunteers Love Serving Veterans President Carolyne Meagher. Happening this year on Oct. 22 at the VFW, “it will be for veterans and their families … including children and grandchildren,” she said.
In addition to VLSV members, other area organizations plan to participate. Organizers are seeking ideas for the event they hope to make happen annually.
Among the activities being considered to show appreciation to veterans for their service will be cookie decorating and face and pumpkin painting for the kids, hay rides, school carnival-style games with prizes, music or an entertainer, hot dogs, beans, chips, a chili cookoff, coffee, hot cider and hot chocolate, desserts and gift cards from grocery stores.
Participants will be encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the festival. A portable fire pit with chairs around it will be outdoors. Bob Brock’s patriotic vehicles and a fire truck or two are expected.
Washington State Penitentiary inmates could be donating pumpkins, trick or treat bags and a comic foreground/carnival cutout mural with holes for faces for photo opps. And volunteers will be on hand to assist with veterans’ needs.
For more details, contact Meagher at carolynemeagher@yahoo.com.
