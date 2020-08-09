You are the owner of this article.
Great ideas come from building community contest

200809_etc_neighborhoodengagementprogram.jpg

Holding a socially distanced block party is among ideas generated during a Building Community During Covid-19 Competition in July through the Neighborhood Engagement Program.

 Courtesy photo

Want to achieve a Guinness world record as a neighborhood or plan a socially distanced block party, clean-up project, mural or restoration?

These are just a few of the ideas that came out of a Building Community During Covid-19 Competition in July through the Neighborhood Engagement Program.

Other ideas include creating tiny free libraries, take self-guided tours to highlight historical and contemporary facts about your neighborhood; create neighborhood resources giveaways to distribute food staples and health and safety resources; or play corn hole or badminton across the fence.

And in the socially distanced category, ideas range from having a food truck park in the neighborhood or happy hours and barbecues so folks can visit from their yards and porches; and go on walk with the mayor to ask questions in various neighborhoods.

Led by Neighborhood Engagement Coordinator Cameron Conner and intern Ben Hickman, the Community During COVID-19 Competition recently wrapped up, according to a city of Walla Walla newsletter. 

"There were a ton of wonderful ideas submitted from many different neighborhoods, addressing a variety of different aspects of the Walla Walla community," the newsletter stated. 

Cameron and Ben complied project ideas into a list. All those ideas have inspired them in their work and will continue to inspire neighbors in their projects going forward. 

Find out more at ubne.ws/37qK6oY or email Conner at cconner@wallawallawa.gov.

