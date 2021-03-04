Applications are being accepted now for Dayton/Columbia County WA and Warren Community Action funds through Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
Nonprofits and other charitable organizations that provide services to residents of Columbia County and Waitsburg may apply before the May 1 submission deadline. Application forms are available at bluemountainfoundation.org.
Seventeen community leaders established the Dayton-Columbia County Fund in 2004. It established the largest source of charitable grant money dedicated to improving the well-being of community members in Dayton and Columbia County, said Blue Mountain Community Foundation Grants Manager Greer Buchanan.
The Warren Community Action Fund honors the deep roots of the Warren family and the tradition of community service so important to Robert and Nadine Warren.
Local advisory committees review the applications and make funding recommendations to the Community Foundation board of trustees, Greer said.
For more information, call 509-529-4371 or email greer@bluemountainfoundation.org.
Blue Mountain Community Foundation has operated in the Walla Walla Valley for more than 35 years.
It has grown to more than $50 million in assets and has more than 340 charitable funds benefiting residents in Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
The foundation distributed more than $5.6 million in grants and scholarships in 2020.