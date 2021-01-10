Providence St. Mary Foundation and Fort Walla Walla Museum are on the receiving end of grant funding from PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power.
The proceeds will support efforts made in the arts and humanities and on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, according to a release.
The impact of the pandemic has put a strain on communities, and “it’s the arts and humanities programs that continue to provide needed connection and healing,” according to the release.
Organizations that deliver art and connection to local history and place have pivoted during 2020 , some moving to virtual programming to connect with families and students at home while also working behind-the-scenes to preserve in-person programs so so they’ll be ready for live visits in the future.
PacifiCorp Foundation donated more than $200,000 in new funding ranging from $1,000-$5,500 to more than 40 nonprofit recipient organizations across the six states it serves.
“Local programs like these are the heartbeat of the Walla Walla and Yakima areas, providing connection, education and tradition and helping to heal and strengthen our communities,” said Bill Clemmons, regional business manager for Walla Walla.
“Pacific Power is honored to continue our support of these vital organizations, and we encourage others who have the means to support them as well, so their programming can continue long into the future.”
The grant for Fort Walla Walla Museum is to help provide free museum tours for school groups and to improve the virtual touring and learning experience for the many students unable to visit in person due to pandemic restrictions;
The grant to Providence St. Mary Foundation will help fund seven cardiac heart monitors for newborns at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, to ensure mothers and their babies undergoing difficult deliveries have the best possible care.
In all, more than $2.3 million was prioritized in 2020 for organizations across the six states PacifiCorp serves. Prioritization will continue through 2021 for grants that support needs around the COVID-19 pandemic. The next grant cycle is now open through March 15; organizations may apply online at ubne.ws/3bemeuB.
Support needed by Pacific Power customers, especially in the cooler weather, is offered 24 hours at 1-888-221-7070. For tools to help manage energy use this season, visit pacificpower.net.