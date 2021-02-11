An old workhorse was put out to the proverbial pasture after 20 years in service to the staff at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation east of Pendleton.
The nonprofit art institute’s 2001 Ford Windstar was on its last wheels, so to speak. A grant from CTUIR’s Wildhorse Foundation has allowed the institute to buy a new van, according to the release.
Moving forward, the crew will use their newly purchased 2019 Dodge Caravan as a transport vehicle for groups such as Nixya’awii Community School students and as an art delivery vehicle because of its stow-and-go seating system.
Longtime Crow’s Shadow Board member Pat Hall Walters was instrumental in the upgrade.