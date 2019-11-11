Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Walla Wallan Michelle Liberty to the Walla Walla Community College Board of Trustees, according to a release.
She arrives just as Darcey Fugman-Small completes her term after eight years of dedicated service.
A member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Michelle grew up in northeastern Oregon, attended Reed College, Linfield College and Portland State University, before spending six years in Paris and London.
After a stint in marketing and advertising for domestic and international agencies, Michelle returned to her Oregon roots and became marketing director for Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
She’s lived in Walla Walla since 1998 and owns marketing consulting firm Attitude, Inc.
Active in the community, Michelle is a member of the Walla Walla County Planning Commission, Blue Mountain Humane Society Board of Directors, Eastern Oregon Visitors Association Board of Directors and the Network of Exceptional Women Executive Committee.
Past volunteer positions include Providence St. Mary Medical Center Community Board, Walla Walla Valley YWCA Board and the Pendleton Public Schools Strategic Action Planning Team and governor appointments to Brand Oregon Advisory Board and the Washington State Lewis & Clark Bicentennial Advisory Committee.
Her term runs through Sept. 30, 2024.
Coping with grief event set
The good times and togetherness many of us celebrate during the holiday season can be a sad reminder to others who have experienced the death of someone they love.
Because holidays can be a very difficult time for those people, Walla Walla Community Hospice will welcome the community to a free afternoon workshop to offer ideas to comfort and empower those grieving, according to a release.
Facilitated by the Hospice Bereavement Team, consisting of staff social workers and spiritual support counselors, attendees can expect thoughtful discussion and to develop skills to help them through the season.
Any residents experiencing grief in Walla Walla, Columbia and Northeast Umatilla counties are encouraged to attend.
The workshop will be from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Filipi Memorial Room at the Hospice office, 1067 Isaacs Ave. RSVPs are not required. For more information, call 509-525-5561 or visit wwhospice.org.
Exchange Club grants
Exchange Club of Walla Walla awarded $41,000 in grants to Walla Walla Valley nonprofits embracing its mission to support youth activities and the prevention of child abuse.
“It’s an honor to be part of such an amazing group of individuals who come together on so many levels to pull off the Ducky Derby and raise the amount of money they do. To then be able to hand it off to the local nonprofits who are able to put those funds to work to better our community is a leaves me with a sense of pride. Together we can make a difference,” club President Tera Davis said.
Funding for the grants comes mostly from the club’s largest annual fundraiser, the Community Bank Ducky Derby.
In addition to Tera, current officers and directors for the 2019-2020 year include, President-Elect Samantha Bowen,
Vice-President and Club Member Activities Dana Evans, Heather Schermann, Secretary Kim McDaniels, Immediate Past President Sandi Rowe, Community Activities and Finance Matt Lohrmann, Program Chair Jenna Provost, Child Abuse Prevention & Youth Activities Phillip Provost, Ducky Derby Chairwoman Valerie Buckley, Americanism Chairwoman Jodi Worden.
Exchange Club meetings are from noon-1 p.m. Mondays at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. Find out more about the service group and membership at wwexchangeclub.org.