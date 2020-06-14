Google obituary searches yield gems in passing generations

A number of Google searches I have in place deliver alerts in my email inbox when such key words appear online, such as Walla Walla, U.S. Marine Corps, Walla Walla University, U.S. Military Academy, Milton-Freewater, Dayton and so forth.
That's how I know when stories are written about our counterpart, Walla Walla, New South Wales, Australia, and a little water taxi in Hong Kong called the walla-walla (so named because of its motor sound) among other references.
Whitman College showed up in Wednesday alerts for obituaries and several interesting details emerged from information about those who were memorialized.
I find their lives fascinating and their sometimes pioneering contributions to society exemplary.
Ethel Means Dickson became a teacher after being one of the first women to graduate with degrees in mathematics and physics from Whitman College in 1923, according to the obit about her daughter, Dorothy Dickson McLaren.
Dorothy was born July 3, 1931, and died May 25, 2020. Her family said she became a teacher, too, and "embodied both the exceedingly positive and adventurous spirit of her pilot father, as well as a love of learning, sharp wit, remarkably curious mind and intellect of her mother."
Then there is 93-year-old journalist and Whitman alumna Grace Bassett, who covered District of Columbia affairs on Capitol Hill for The Washington Post and the old Washington Star.
Washington Post reporter Adam Bernstein reported on June 9 that Grace chronicled passage of the constitutional amendment giving D.C. residents a voice in presidential elections.
Born in Spokane on Aug. 17, 1926, Mary Grace grew up in Okanogan, Wash., where her mother taught high school and her father was a banker.
She graduated in 1947 with a political science degree from Whitman and earned a master’s degree in 1948 from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
She worked at The Post from 1953-1957 and won a Washington Newspaper Guild Award for coverage of the District’s response to the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Brown vs. Board outlawing racial segregation in public schools.
During her approximately 10-year tenure at the Star, she covered urban legislation in Congress. She spent two years following the campaign for the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Ratified in 1961, it authorized D.C. residents to choose electors in presidential elections. She received honors from the American Political Science Association for that work.
Grace died June 8 at a nursing home in Annandale, Va.
It is on the shoulders of people such as these that peers and younger generations have grown in scope, perspective and knowledge about our world, our government, our lives.