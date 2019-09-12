Get out the waders, rubber gloves and old clothes you don’t mind getting mucky.
An opportunity to put them to work — with you in them, of course — is being offered by College Place Lions Club.
The service group is cleaning Garrison Creek in College Place Lions Park, 801 S.E. Larch Ave., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
“We need the community’s help,” said Eli Guida, club secretary. “Every year, we make an effort to clean Lions Park and pull invasive species of water lilies out of the creek. This will be our second clean-up of Garrison Creek this year.”
Event organizer Dave Walk said,” the city of College Place co-sponsored our cleanup in July.
City of College Place engineer technician Robert Endsley will again be on hand to support the volunteer service event.
Bill Erickson’s Latino Club members will also take part in the service project. We are grateful to them and glad to work alongside them.”
“Our Lions work hard to help with this project, but help from the community is always welcome. Please come prepared to be in the creek and working through mud. Rakes, hoes, shovels, and gloves are always helpful,” said Eli