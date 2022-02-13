Three Walla Walla students made the Gonzaga University dean's list for fall semester 2021.
Among the students required to earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed are Cecilio Flores Roque, Kristopher Serrano and McCallister Wahl.
