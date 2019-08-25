Efforts from the Big C Golf Tournament June 18 have resulted in a $4,655 donation to the nonprofit Providence St. Mary Foundation, according to Chief Philanthropy Officer Lindsey Oldridge in a release.
All of the funds support health care in Walla Walla with a special focus on prostate cancer.
Funds will support equipment, technology, programs and other aspects of treating prostate cancer and supporting patients with a prostate cancer diagnosis, she said.
In fall 2018, the Foundation purchased a new high-resolution ultrasound machine to enable SpaceOAR technology, which positions a spacer between vital organs before prostate cancer radiation therapy. SpaceOAR significantly reduces harsh side effects from treating health areas around the cancer.
Big C donations, and others, ensure Providence St. Mary Foundation can respond to and invest in these health care advances, Lindsey said.
Larry Siegel and Tom Baffney founded The Big C Golf Tournament in 1982 as a fun way to raise money for cancer charities. Greg Pepin joined the committee in planning the effort.
“I believe this was the first golf fundraiser of its type in the Walla Walla Valley,” Larry said.
To date, the tournament has raised more than $245,000 for local charities.
Providence St. Mary Foundation
Providence St. Mary Foundation invests in programs, technology and equipment to ensure exceptional health care continues close to home at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Every dollar raised stays in Walla Walla. Its 21 board members live in the area and understand the needs of this community, according to a release.