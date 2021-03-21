Seeing riders on horseback mosey on up to a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru window is an uncommon sight in these here parts. Unusual enough that passersby whipped out their phones to video and photograph Mikayla Close John, 12, Tayla King, 14, and Hannah Peralez, 13, as they stopped by Kentucky Fried Chicken on March 14, 2021, said Tressa Buman, Tayla’s mom.
Traditionally the girls would stop for a bite to eat in restaurants, but have been deterred because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
The girls come to Walla Walla from Dayton every other weekend to rehearse formation riding with Wagonettes, a horse drill team for 10- to 18-year-olds that practices at Holderman’s riding arena.
They’re used to riding their horses through the Dayton Mercantile drive-thru, which is near the Columbia County Fairgrounds, so thought surely they could do so in Walla Walla.
“So many times, I’m hauling horses, and we can’t fit the trailer through fast-food drive-thrus and aren’t able to go in to order,” Buman said. Some restaurant employees are friendly, but others have said they wouldn’t deliver the food curbside and wouldn’t allow the horses through the drive-thru, she said.
Getting a welcome from the KFC crew was a game changer. “The lady who brought the food out said, ‘Thank you, they were beautiful,’” Buman recalled. “I assume she meant the horses, but could have been referring to all of them.”
As to what will be on the girls’ bucket list next, Buman said, “I don’t know what they’re going to come up with.”