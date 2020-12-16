Legions of elves on shelves — for surely there are that many of the North Pole scouts out there that make their presence known in children's homes in December.
Candy Cane, the one living in 8-year-old Anika "Ani" Donahue's home, pestered her to tell Santa what she wanted for Christmas.
Ani's not so big on material things, kind of has a "meh" reaction to presents. But finally, she left the elf a note, said her dad, Timothy "Tim" Donahue.
"Dear Candy Cane, I hope you like my elf lounge. OK, what I want for X-Mas is money for the poor. $250." she penned in a note sprinkled with hearts.
"Well, 'Santa' (aka Tim and wife Mariah) just kicked in the first $250 for her Facebook fundraiser to benefit Blue Mountain Action Council clients," Tim emailed. Her grandpas also gave the fund a healthy boost and Michael Mercer, who sells Leroi barrels, contributed $500.
Tim contacted Tracy Parmer, in public outreach at BMAC, who gave the go-ahead. Through Facebook, 100% of the donations go directly to BMAC.
Tracy posted, "This is unbelievable! Anika has restored a lot of hearts and minds. If we forget that one person can make a difference, we can just look at this. Wow."
Anika's Fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council, Inc. on the Blue Mountain Action Council Facebook page is going gangbusters, standing at $4,300 so far, raised by more than 57 people in four days. Starting on Dec. 12 they set a goal of $1,000. "In 20 minutes it hit $1,000. We raised the goal to $2,500, which it hit in 24 hours. Friends shared with friends and said 'let's help the little girl out,'" Tim said. The goal now stands at $5,000. The donations keep moving the goal up, he said.
"Anika is a bit teary eyed and thankful. Even people in Australia and New Zealand are helping with the cause. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. Hugs from Anika!" Tim posted.
As the year progressed, "Anika kept hearing about all of the economic fallout from COVID-19, mostly because the wine industry is so closely tied to the service industry, and her grandpa (my dad William Donahue) has all but lost his winery/restaurant in Colorado (Creekside Cellars)," said Tim who is director of winemaking at Walla Walla Community College.
"We know a lot of people out of work. Ani was surprised that not all the kids in her class could eat breakfast every morning. Other people have nowhere to sleep. She thought they had the life she does."
"She kept asking about how people were doing, and I kept saying how fortunate we are because we still have good food to eat every day, and many people aren't as lucky. She was really surprised to hear that some kids/people go hungry."
Anika has donated to Blue Mountain Humane Society in the past, but concerns over the pandemic halted that effort, Tim said, "and she was heartbroken." It just didn't seem feasible for Anika to take her donations into the animal shelter and have a party. "In part it's because her parents didn't think outside the box," Tim said.
Thus her BMAC benefit was born.
When Ani finds out she's helping people, she is so happy to do it, Tim said. "You want to make your kid's dreams come true — so let's roll with it."