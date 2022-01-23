Bibliophiles — bookworms really — will be in reader heaven amid a collection of approximately 40,000 tomes when the Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women hosts its 57th annual book sale.
The fundraiser will happen Feb. 18-20 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.
Sale hours will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required for everyone older than age 2.
"AAUW member Diane Reed learned that the first AAUW book sale — dubbed a book fair — was held in downtown Walla Walla in April of 1964 and offered 'old books, used books, funny books, history books — all kinds and types,'" said current book sale co-chair Kay Raddatz in a release.
In the early days, Girl Scouts and Campfire Girls helped collect book donations.
Proceeds back then supported fellowships at the national level. In the late 1970s, the chapter began funding scholarships for local women and community projects.
Consumers will find a huge selection of high-quality paperback and hardback fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, DVDs, CDs, and audio books and collectables, Raddatz said. Coffee table books, cookbooks, golden oldies to the latest best sellers will be available.
Forty well-marked categories, including fiction, history, cookbooks, self-help, biographies, military history, western fiction, religion, art, science fiction, local history, sports, animals and others will help shoppers find what they seek.
Music CDs have sections on jazz, classical, musical soundtracks, country and others.
There are approximately 2,000 titles in the science fiction/fantasy books, graphic novels and manga section. Look for classics, Star Wars and Star Trek and TV-, movie- and computer game-related books.
More than 1,500 titles will be available in the popular young adult category, she said. Young adult books, for 12- to 18-year-olds, include such titles as the Harry Potter series, with more adult themes than children’s chapter books. Teen comics and graphic novels are also featured.
Prices range from 50 cents to $4 for most items. Collectibles are priced individually.
Children 14 and younger each receive one free book of their choosing from the picture or chapter book categories.
Raddatz said generous donations mean those two categories have an unusually large number of books this year.
The collectibles area features a huge selection of Northwest books.
"Not only do we have two years of donations, we also have several large collections that came our way, including many hard-to-find titles," Raddatz said.
Among those are signed copies, fine bindings, limited editions, illustrated books and more. Collectible books begin at $6 each.
Credit and debit cards, checks and cash payments will be accepted.
Paper bags will be available for shoppers every day of the sale, but shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags on Friday and Saturday.
On Sunday, when books are $15 per bag, the paper bags must be used, so that all shoppers’ bags are the same size. People are free to transfer their books to their own bags on Sunday after they check out.
Book donations for the sale may be made in drop boxes at Southgate Center Market, 905 S. Second Ave.; Wheatland Bakery, 1828 E. Isaacs Ave.; YWCA Walla Walla, in the alley behind at 218 S. First Ave.; Grocery Outlet, 910 S. Ninth Ave.; Andy’s Market, 1117 S. College Ave., College Place; and Fry’s True Value, 175 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Arrangements to pick up large donations may be made by calling 509-386-0421 or 360-670-7629.
AAUW strives to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. In the past 16 years, AAUW Walla Walla has given away more than $140,000 in scholarships to local high school women in various programs and to local women returning to college, and $131,628 in mini-grants to more than 40 local educational programs and events.
These include the following:
- The Health Center
- Impact
- Early Learning Coalition
- The Little Theatre of Walla Walla in scholarships for children
- St. Basil’s Academy
- Shakespeare Walla Walla for its anti-bullying program
- Carnegie Picture Lab
- Camp Invention
- Walla Walla Police Department for domestic violence books
- Lincoln High School
- Christian Aid Society
- Girl Scouts
- STAR Project
- Walla Walla Public Schools 21st Century Afterschool Programs
- Learning for Life Post 311/Latino Club service projects
- Carnegie Picture Lab
- CASA/Court-Appointed Special Advocates
- Head Start
- College Place Explorer Post
- Community Resilience Initiative
- Catholic Charities
- Children’s Home Society
- Walla Walla Public Library
- Blue Mountain Action Council
- Walla Walla County 4-H Leaders Council
- Fort Walla Walla Museum
- YWCA Walla Walla
Many AAUW members volunteer to cover shifts during the sale. They also help collect and sort book donations throughout the year in preparation for the sale.
AAUW Book Sale Walla Walla is on Facebook with postings on interesting book sale facts and happenings, Raddatz said.
For more information on the book sale, AAUW or scholarships, go to aauwwallawalla.org.
To apply for AAUW college scholarships, visit the Blue Mountain Community Foundation website at bluemountainfoundation.org.
