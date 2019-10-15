Tonight’s the night for the Fort Walla Walla Museum annual meeting at 755 Myra Road.
It starts at 7 p.m. in the Grand Hall. There will be a 2019 year in review and a special program. Light refreshments will be served.
Candidates for election to the board of directors will then be introduced by ballot to serve three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 and running through Dec. 31, 2022.
The annual meeting is open to the community, however, only active members may cast a ballot.
At the end of the meeting Blue Mountain Land Trust will screen its documentary on the 1919 Walla Walla Tractor Show.
One of Walla Walla’s best kept secrets is the 1919 Tractor Show, held in April that year on Russell Creek Road.
According to BMLT, “It was a time of great technological innovation and transition in the agriculture industry. Thousands of farmers and ranchers from across the Pacific Northwest traveled to Walla Walla for the three-day expo, hoping to preview and test the latest technological advances in modern day farming practices of the era.”