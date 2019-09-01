School garden sponsors made it possible for programming to occur at multiple area schools during spring and summer this year, the combined newsletter for Sustainable Living Center Walla Walla Valley Farm to School reported.
Funding came from Jane Coffey, in memory of avid gardener Cecil R. Coffey; Wenzel Nursery and Nelson Irrigation.
Funding from Walla Walla Public Schools and a recent Farm to School grant from the USDA will allow them to hire Garden Education Managers, aptly acronymed GEMs.
GEMs unlock “the potential for a thriving school garden program that offers multiple opportunities for students to experience science in the natural world and to learn about growing and cooking healthy foods,” according to a release.
Information about becoming a GEM is available through a Sustainable Living Center job posting at Work Source Walla Walla. Search the word “garden.”
Garden maintenance this summer came from County Department of Court Services and young people in their charge.
The youths “have been a pleasure to work with and (have) made a big positive difference in our world,” the release stated.
Whitman College summer intern Jane Ellsworth helped oversee summer garden clubs at three elementary schools with kids enrolled with Camp Fire and Walla Walla City U-Play Program.
“A healthy community is not only physically and mentally well, but also cares for the environment and supports a strong local economy. We connect students with food in their school gardens and want kids to grow up choosing foods that are good for their bodies, the environment and the surrounding agricultural community,” according to the release.
A U-B article reported on Aug. 20 that as of Aug. 16, the Farm to School program operates under the SLC umbrella, with Beth Thiel continuing as Farm to School program manager.