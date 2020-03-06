Garrison Middle School jazz students attend storied UI festival

The two-day Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho in Moscow draws large contingents of students each February.
Members of Garrison Middle School Band joined nearly 4,000 students from 125 elementary, middle and high schools, colleges and universities from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada, for the 53rd festival Feb. 28-29.
The Garrison band is under the direction of Roger Garcia.
The schedule is filled with student competitions, workshops and clinics on the UI campus and culminates with headliner performances from headliner acts and winning students. Five Edmonds-Woodway (Wash.) High School students swept the top honors this year as leading performing instrumental soloists.
Since the 1960s, the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival is one of the largest and oldest educational jazz festivals in the world, according to the UI online. It boasts more than 400 student performances, 12 world-class jazz artists and nearly 100 workshops, clinics and special exhibits that honor the music, dance and history of jazz and one of its most honored artists, Lionel Hampton.
Before his death in 2002, Lionel was an American bandleader, jazz vibraphonist, pianist and percussionist. He worked with jazz musicians from Teddy Wilson, Benny Goodman and Buddy Rich to Charlie Parker, Charles Mingus and Quincy Jones.