After scrapping the idea to cancel, organizers of the 19th annual Walla Walla Community Hospice Pond & Garden Tour decided to stream it live in the virtual world due to social distancing mandates instigated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event that supports Hospice’s work will highlight five properties captured by local photographers Vicki Zoller, Steve Lenz and Donna Lasater.
Elkhorn Media Group filmed interviews with property owners and put together five one-minute videos that will stream on Zoom and Facebook from 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 26.
WWCH staff will introduce the short live-stream and property owners will be on hand for questions and answers.
Throughout its nearly 20-year existence, 300-400 visitors would usually take live self-guided tours of 10 properties, with master gardener presentations, working artists, live music, vendors and a variety of raffles.
This popular fall fundraiser turns a net profit for WWCH. This time Hospice will seek donations from traditional event supporters to offset the revenue loss.
A name will be entered into a raffle for each $25 donation.
Donated raffle items are a one-night stay at the Inn at Blackberry Creek, a $50 gift certificate for Wenzel’s Nursery and a Todd Telander original oil painting painted outdoors at one of the properties.
The tour includes landmark properties, some small and casual, others expansive and extensively landscaped, all reflecting the property owners’ lifestyles and personalities.
Proceeds help Hospice extend its grief support program to the Columbia, Walla Walla and Northeast Umatilla counties service area, offer educational opportunities such as the “Are You Good to Go” end-of-life care-planning workshops and other efforts to offer compassionate care for patients, support for their loved ones and educational opportunities for the community.
For more information, contact brad@wwhospice.org or 509-525-5561.
To register and receive an invitation to the interactive Zoom webinar, go to the Eventbrite page at ubne.ws/354jPzA or see wwhospice.org or the Facebook event.