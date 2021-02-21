Vista Terrace Park will soon get into the swing of things with entirely new playground equipment because of a planning and fundraising project kicked off last fall by Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary Club in partnership with the city of Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Noon Rotary got word recently of Sunrise Rotary Club’s efforts to enhance Vista Terrace Park and wants to help. The park to be upgraded and redeveloped is in the Adair Vista neighborhood, 920 Mountain Park Drive, north of U.S. Highway 12.
Sunrise Rotary is contributing $40,000 to the project. Noon Rotary will donate $15,000 out of its major project funds. Hayden Homes Foundation recently pledged $100,000 to the project, Sunrise Rotary club member John McKern in a release.
The Hayden Homes Foundation is led by Dennis Murphy of Walla Walla, who is also a Sunrise Rotarian.
To round up the Noon Rotary contribution to $20,000, email club President Tom Osborn. Members are seeking donations, matching dollar per dollar gifts up to $2,500. Checks may be sent to Rotary Club of Walla Walla, P.O. Box 418, Walla Walla.
Another $75,000 is needed to meet the estimated $220,000 cost. Sunrise Rotary hopes to culminate fundraising efforts by May, club members said in a release.
Delivery of the purchased playground equipment is expected in Walla Walla in April, and contractors have been lined up to go to work when weather permits.
The upgraded playground will feature a new solid surface for accessibility, new swings, merry-go-rounds, slides with various climbing structures, adaptive and tactile play boards and a swing disc. All the equipment will be surrounded by firm rubber surface material to allow access for those who wish to play on foot, crutches or wheels, John said.
“Walla Walla Disability Network has helped guide the project to meet the needs of families with disability. The basketball court will be refurbished and enlarged with new hoops installed. A picnic shelter will be added as will walking paths to the new features,” John said.
Residents and organizations wanting to contribute may purchase engraved bricks to show their support. The bricks will be used for a path in the park. Purchase a brick or two with a special message, which will be used in the walking path.
The grey brick color will coordinate with the blue, grey and purple playground theme. The bricks are like those installed around the drinking fountain at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, John noted.
Donations range from $50 for a 4-inch by 8-inch brick, to $100 for 8-inch by 8-inch bricks; $1,000 for a 16-inch by 16-inch brick array, $2,500 for a 32-inch by 16-inch brick array and $5,000 for a 32-inch by 32-inch brick array. The brick pavers are from Bricks R Us and may be ordered from ubne.ws/3u8jplG.
Wylie Monuments will donate other engraved finished rock products on a case-by-case plan for direction or identification of park features.
Sunrise Rotary Vista Terrace Park Committee members met at the park in September to discuss plan details with area neighbors. Sunrise Rotarians, city of Walla Walla and neighborhood residents have been working on the project for six months.
Pete Erb, with Sunrise Rotary, is chairing the planning and fundraising effort with Trudy Sharp leading the playground sub-committee, Bridget Reischl leading the fundraising sub-committee and Derek Wood tracking funding.
Typically, Sunrise Rotary meets every Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. at St. Francis Church Parish Hall, 712 W. Alder St. However, with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, meetings are online. See wallawallasunriserotary.org, or contact current club President Steve Harvey at steveharvey88@gmail.com.