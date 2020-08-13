Jessica “Jess” Schmaltz loves Elvis, being read to, the breeze on her face and watching wind-tousled leaves.
She communicates through sounds, tones, kisses, hugs, giggles and smiles.
The 16-year-old lives in Milton-Freewater with parents Kori Allen-Schmaltz and Bob Schmaltz.
Jess is nonverbal and nonmobile and gets around outdoors in a special-needs stroller, often guided by loving caretaker Fara Zessin.
But there’s the rub. Jess has outgrown her current outdoor wheels, which served well for a number of years, said her maternal aunt, Amy White.
Amy is doing something about it through a fundraiser she organized in early August at ubne.ws/33PvG3P that will upgrade and replace the current one and be of service to Jess for many years.
The goal is $3,000. “We are currently at $1,375 on GoFundMe and I have some donations coming in via mail so we are around that $2,300 mark,” Amy emailed Tuesday.
She also opened a Jessica Schmaltz savings account at Baker Boyer Bank, she said.
Any remaining funds will go into the account to be used for must-haves not covered by insurance and other programs.
The new wheels will be special ordered to fit her, customized with torso, head and leg supports. The strollers provide a safe, secure harness system and good brakes.
“Insurance only covers so much. They have gotten her a new wheelchair, but a wheelchair doesn’t move around outside like a special-needs stroller.”
The Convaid EZ Rider Transit Stroller “will be her big-ticket item to getting her back outside to watch the leaves turn this fall.”
“Our family has been so graciously supported by the community over the years when it comes to helping Jessica. We have had several fundraisers to get Jess equipment and family support during her various medical procedures,” Amy said.
These wheels are her independence, Amy said. Jess can go outside, including for camping and huckleberry picking with her family.
Jess is home schooled where she learns repetitive movements and receives lots of sensory input.
In addition to Fara, Jess’s other longtime caregiver is grandma Claudia Allen, who comes as often as she can while also coping for the last 1½ years with cancer.
Claudia will scoot Jess onto the porch to watch the trees and listen to the birds, Amy said.
“When inside, Jessica’s recliner is set up at the window so she can see outdoors. Her parents have built a little rock garden with whirligigs just outside so she can watch those dance in the wind,” Amy said.
At 3 months, Jess began having seizures and her development slowed. She was diagnosed with CDKL5 disorder, a rare neurodevelopmental condition characterized by early-onset epilepsy, low muscle tone and developmental challenges. Amy said CDKL5 causes daily and hourly seizures, in Jess’s case, up to five a day sometimes.
Her EEG indicates her seizures start centrally in the brain and go in all directions. She has been tested for numerous genetic and chromosome disorders, as well as many other tests. She had a Vagil Nerve Stimulator implanted to help with seizures and takes anticonvulsants and another for seizures lasting more than five minutes, according to her information on Facebook at “Jessicas Life.”