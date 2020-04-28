You are the owner of this article.
Fun for kids with Corps of Engineers activities

USACE scavenger hunt
Image courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A new seven-week online education program is being offered to kids through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District.

It provides interpretive and educational activities to families during the time that schools are closed and students are home. Each week there will be five days of Facebook postings to help “visitors” explore something about the nation's history, the natural world, science, technology, engineering and math activities or USACE.

It's geared toward families and students, but anyone with extra time on their hands may tune in to, according to a release. "It is a great way to enjoy the world around you," the release noted.

The program began on April 15 and will continue through to Memorial Day on May 25. The posts will be shared on the DworshakDam-USACE Facebook page, at facebook.com/dworshakdam/.

A post on April 21 reads #USACEeducates

"Welcome back DUDES and DUDETTES! Today we're going on a BOSS scavenger hunt to explore some of the nature around your CRIB. Check out the list below and LET’S BOOGIE!"

Items to be on the lookout for on the hunt include three kinds of leaves, something red, an animal track, a dandelion and a variety of other things.

For more details, call the Dworshak Dam Visitor Center at 208-476-1255.

