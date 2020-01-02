From WW to west side, 'Seahawks Spirit' stays in family

An exciting game at Seattle’s Qwest Field on Jan. 8, 2011, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the New Orleans Saints 41-36, inspired Walla Wallan Marilee Schiff to pull out her watercolors and brushes and bring that Seahawk enthusiasm to life on canvas.
Rather than the team’s iconic stylized logo of a Native American-inspired mythological hawk in green, blue and white, the head of Marilee’s golden-eyed raptor is lifelike from beak to feathers.
In the stands when the San Diego Chargers played the Seahawks, Marilee drew from photos of mascot Taima, an African augur hawk hatched in 2005, that flew around the stadium to paint “Seahawk Spirit.”
Marilee said in a Jan. 14, 2011, U-B article that her inspiration came from looking “at all those sporting events in action, you can see the team on the field and (coach) Pete Carroll on the sidelines, and you cheer them on, but it’s not just them. There are lots of people involved and I was painting for them.”
One of those people who works hard to support the Seahawks and other events on the home field is Marilee’s son Sam Town, who eight years ago was a thrilled field crew member that playoff season at Qwest Field, now CenturyLink.
Sam and the overnight crew kept the field clear and dry for the Saturday game. “He wasn’t even grousing that he had to stay out there all night. He was so excited to be out there,” Marilee recalled in 2011.
“Seahawk Spirit” was exhibited for a time in the Walla Walla YMCA’s Artist Corner in 2011. The painting drew a lot of attention according to Susan Anfinson, YMCA fitness center director, who said, “People tell me it’s really cool. It’s getting a lot of attention.”
Its gleaming eye proved popular. Marilee incorporated every hue at her disposal into the dark streak surrounding its eye. “That’s an important element. I wanted all the colors in my palette in the picture. Like the team, the fans, the players — I wanted to recognize everybody,” she said at the time.
Voted Most Inspirational as a senior on the Walla Walla High School football team and student body president in 2004, Sam is now senior manager for fields and conversions for CenturyLink Field.
From painting logos and yard-line markers to raking tiny rubber pellets and sand into the green artificial grass for proper resiliency, ensuring level goal posts, providing heated benches and sideline heaters, installing nets to catch field goals and extra points, the field crews are busy. And that’s just football.
Sam’s crews have their hand in preparation for other activities in the multi-purpose stadium, from RV and boat shows, to soccer games, concerts and motorcycle racing and distributing tons of dirt for monster truck extravaganzas. Before a Metallica concert at the field in Seattle, Sam was sent to Chicago in 2017 to audit the Metallica performance at Soldier Field.
Marilee said he’s been to the two Super Bowls in which the Hawks played and the NFL invited him to go to Atlanta for five weeks in preparation for the last Super Bowl.
And now “Seahawk Spirit” graces the wall in Sam’s office at Century Link Field.
Marilee is looking forward to Sam’s and fiancee Mattie Bess’ destination wedding to Walla Walla in June.