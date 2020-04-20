April 2
From hotelier to Events and Membership Coordinator for the Dayton Historic Depot
DAYTON-Shellie McLeod brings her experience as an innkeeper to her new job as Events and Membership Coordinator for the Dayton Historic Depot Museum and the Boldman House Museum.
She said she worked at the Weinhard Hotel for Dan and Ginny Butler for ten years, before she and her husband, Gary, bought the hotel from the Butlers in 2008.
"As an innkeeper I organized events for our guests such as Murder Mystery Weekends, private retreats for clubs and organizations, as well as weddings, memorials, and reunions," McLeod said.
In her new position, McLeod will be responsible for increasing membership, and broadening outreach through events, direct communication, and through social media.
She will be responsible for coordinating annual festivities such as the Evening at the Depot, Dayton Historic Home Tours, Christmas Kickoff, Quilts in the Garden at the Boldman House, and partnering with the Dayton Chamber for the All Wheels Weekend and Dayton Days.
"I am really looking forward to introducing some interactive elements to the Depot's regular annual events, things to encourage light hearted participation and human interaction at these events," she said. "I also hope to develop some new public events, as well as opportunities for clubs and organizations to utilize our two museums for private events and tours."
She said since this is a newly created position, there is a lot of freedom for bouncing ideas off the board for consideration
Right now, there has been no opportunity to share ideas about events and exhibits with the board because of social distancing, so she and Boldman House Museum Manager Amy Rosenberg are mainly "playing by ear."
McLeod will be sharing bits of "Romping in the Blues", an exhibit at the Dayton Historic Depot museum through social media, until people are able to see it for themselves.
McLeod grew up in Columbia County, graduating from Dayton High School in 1989. She said she was a stay-at-home mom until she went to work at the Weinhard Hotel. Her children are Paisley DeSiga and Derek DeSiga and she is the step mother to Winter and Brook McLeod. She and her husband have two grandsons.
The McLeods sold the Weinhard Hotel to Sev Jones and Christina Dingman, a couple from the Spokane area, in March of this year.