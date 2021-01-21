A trio of friends assembled historical data, stories and photos about their hometown of Starbuck, intent on preserving its place in history.
As Carla Woodend Giger sought to fill in blanks in her family history, she joined Carol Actor Wildman and Kay Jackson Hickey, who were considering options for documenting the community’s past, and brought memorabilia and photos to the table.
Between 2016-2020 the women produced “Starbuck: The Little Town That Could,” a 250-page softbound book that does justice to the Columbia County agricultural community that listed a population of 129 in the 2010 census.
The comprehensive book includes many photos and chronicles events in a historical timeline. Chapters include: The Railroad: Reason for Starbuck’s Existence; The Bell – a gift to the town; People; Churches; Community Organizations and Social Clubs; The Post Office; Bank of Starbuck; Utilities; Fires & Floods; Law & Jail; Fun Facts & Celebrations; Schools; Town Government; The Surrounding Area; and Historic Timeline.
“This is my first — and probably my only — book. It has been a labor of love for my tiny home town. I learned a lot about the community, but also about my family in my research,” Carla said.
With roots tied to the rails, it’s named for railroad official W.H. Starbuck. It originated as a junction on the main line of the Oregon Railroad and Navigation Company. The railroad completed a line eastward from Starbuck to Pomeroy and Pataha City in Garfield County in 1886, which operated until 1981.
The town was mapped out in 1894 and incorporated on Sept. 18, 1905. It grew with its first bank erected in 1894, followed by a brick school in 1910.
A bridge built over the Snake River downstream from Lyon’s Ferry caused traffic through town to drop drastically in 1914. Afterward, the economy centered on agriculture. As the population depleted, the high school closed in 1956 leaving students to bus to Dayton. The railroad station closed in 1961.
A bridge that in 1927 originally spanned the Columbia River near Vantage, Wash., was taken apart in 1963 and put back together in 1968 to go over the Snake River nearby. Nine miles northeast of Starbuck Little Goose Dam was completed in 1960.
Carla said she brought stronger computer skills to the project so she tackled the online research of newspaper archives and perusing source materials at Whitman College’s Penrose Library and the Dayton Library.
Interesting stories about the townfolk were gathered from various sources, including one about Starbuck’s Constable Jud E. Irish. The Evening Statesman on Nov. 11, 1905, with information from The Seattle Times, reported the hapless Jud was robbed twice when he went to Seattle to serve on a federal jury. More than likely tipsy, he fell asleep in a bar below Yesler Way that played “brain-wrecking strains of music from a dilapidated piano on Washington Street” and his gold watch and chain and some change were stolen from his person.
Then his coat, vest and trousers disappeared from his hotel room overnight. The door he’d locked was open in the morning. From a rag bin, a bellboy assembled a coat and pair of pants four sizes too small for him, so Jud could make a second report of theft at the police department.
“What will the folks at home think when they hear of this? asked Irish as he walked down the steps from the station porch,” the newspaper reported.
Binders of information they used for writing and photos can be examined in Starbuck at Rebecca’s Lodge — A Restaurant. Carol and Floyd Wildman renovated the old Rebekah Lodge building in Starbuck during the book project and opened for business, Carla said.
Carla grew up in and around Starbuck, and as a high school student served as a summer aide at Little Goose Dam. She’s lived in Walla Walla for the past 30 years and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about 10 years ago.
Kay and Carol live in Starbuck.