Let’s meet on the street. Well, the sidewalk, anyway, when Friends of Weston Library take their annual used book sale outdoors this year.
The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12 in front of the Weston Library, 108 E. Main St.
Shoppers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The only time donations of books to the FOWL sale will be accepted will be from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Weston Library. Call the library at 541-566-2378 to arrange a drop off. Changes reflect restrictions imposed on indoor activities by the coronavirus pandemic. Although it will look a tad different, the sale will feature deals readers have come to expect from the fall event, according to organizers with FOWL.
Books and other items will be priced at $1 each to streamline the sale process. Folks are asked to bring small bills, as change is more difficult to manage right now. At 1 p.m., the bag sale will commence, when all the books that fit in a bag will cost only $1.