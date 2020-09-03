200903_etc_book sale by liz west via flickr.com.jpg

Friends of Weston Library’s annual used book sale will take to the sidewalk this year, similar to this illustration.

 Photo illustration by LIZ WEST via flickr.com

Let’s meet on the street. Well, the sidewalk, anyway, when Friends of Weston Library take their annual used book sale outdoors this year.

The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12 in front of the Weston Library, 108 E. Main St.

Shoppers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The only time donations of books to the FOWL sale will be accepted will be from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Weston Library. Call the library at 541-566-2378 to arrange a drop off. Changes reflect restrictions imposed on indoor activities by the coronavirus pandemic. Although it will look a tad different, the sale will feature deals readers have come to expect from the fall event, according to organizers with FOWL.

Books and other items will be priced at $1 each to streamline the sale process. Folks are asked to bring small bills, as change is more difficult to manage right now. At 1 p.m., the bag sale will commence, when all the books that fit in a bag will cost only $1.

Contact Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at 509-526-8313 orannieeveland@wwub.com.

