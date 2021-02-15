Greg McKnight, 62, spent his formative years in Walla Walla developing special bonds with others before venturing into the world outside the Walla Walla Valley. He never met a stranger.
Now friends and family here are reeling at the news of Greg’s violent death on Jan. 24 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the result of wounds sustained in a stabbing incident about noon that day.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified three cuts, two in his right leg and a larger one in his left. According to the medical examiner, the latter cut severed Greg’s femoral artery and caused him to bleed out at the scene, KIRO 7 News reported on Feb. 3
Shayla Baylor, 26, was arrested in Oakland, California, on Feb. 1 and is accused of stabbing Greg in his legs during an argument outside a Fred Meyer store in Lynnwood, Washington. According to arrest records, KIRO 7 reported, Baylor has been in trouble with the law numerous times, including for drug possession and domestic battery.
Charging documents filed with the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s office say Baylor faces second-degree murder and assault charges. Baylor is expected to be brought back to the Northwest to face charges.
Witness statements in the charging documents indicate that Greg, who was handicapped and using an electric scooter, finished shopping, left the store at about noon and headed to his vehicle parked in a nearby handicapped-accessible stall.
A Fred Meyer employee said Greg was unable to get into his vehicle because another vehicle associated with the suspect was illegally parked too close to Greg’s vehicle for him to get inside. A confrontation escalated from there.
Longtime Walla Walla friend and retired teacher Gail Callahan said Greg was a student in her former husband, Bill Jordan‘s, seventh-grade class at Pioneer Junior High, “and just became our kid. He lived with us at times and really was my own children’s big brother,” Gail said.
Greg called Gail his “non-legally adopted mom.” She taught him to drive, served his birthday cakes, celebrated holidays. They connected via FaceTime at Christmas. She visited with him on the west side after he moved to the Seattle area.
Greg attended Edison Elementary, Pioneer Junior High and Walla Walla High schools. He graduated from the cosmetology program at Walla Walla Community College.
He was a restaurant server at The Forum and Black Angus in Walla Walla, and many will remember him from Abby’s Pizza, Gail said.
He worked for Harry Ritchie Jewelry at the former Blue Mountain Mall and transferred to the chain’s store in Everett. He then worked in health care, Gail said. His last job was in the office at Hall Health at the University of Washington.
“Greg babysat my three children and told them he would sell them to the gypsies to get them to behave. They always knew he was teasing. They feel they’ve lost their big brother. Now they ask, ‘Who’s going to tell the granddaughter she’s going to be sold to the gypsies?’”
“He was a very good storyteller, loved to entertain and make people laugh. He was a jokester. He used to dress in elaborate costumes and scare the kids at my school, had real fur on his face,” Gail said.
Lenna Buisink, a colleague of Gail’s since 1974, met Greg because he was a part of Gail’s life.
Lenna said, “He was flamboyant. Loud without being raucous. Very funny. Very quick. He’d come down to Blue Ridge School and have lunch with Gail. He knew how to poke fun at the right time — he would tease you if you could take it. He enjoyed people. When he’d meet someone, they’d be his friend.”
“He teased coworkers, the doctors and nurses, he teased everyone. He was always the life of the party,” Gail said.
With a creative spark, he was a hobby furrier who had 27 vintage fur coats in his closet, Gail said.
“He cleaned, refurbished, took apart, sewed again, added new linings — he was amazing. He loved it. He had a fur machine. He was kind of in the wrong era. He loved jewelry and made beautiful things, had molds for gold. He would gift some of the pieces and sell others on eBay.”
Roller skating was a passion, and as a child, Greg was fascinated with roller derby. “He even flew to California to skate with the roller derby ladies. I have his skates and helmets.”
He also loved to dance, she said.
Music teacher Maggie Yount met Greg when she was 22 and teaching at Washington School. He was a senior in high school and dressed like a vampire for Halloween.
“Every time I think of him, I get a smile on my face. He’d been FaceTiming me for the last few months,” said Maggie, whom Greg called “Aunt Margaret.” “He’d bring joy to my life every time we talked.”
He loved caring for his cats and kept the ashes of one. Gail, executor of Greg’s estate, said she mixed a special variegated, gray, long-haired stray cat’s ashes together with Greg’s ashes.
Messy Girl lived in a parking lot, and he made friends with her, Gail said. On the simple cardboard box holding her ashes, he wrote, “My Messy Girl, who picked me and loved me and I loved her.”
He has a niece in town, with whom he reestablished contact about three years ago and was so happy he did.
“It’s a really good thing that happened recently,” Gail said.
He was also close to cousins here who he saw and telephoned.
Nearly $5,000 has been raised through GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for Greg. Gail said she hopes to gift the majority of the funds to the humane society, part here and part in Lynnwood.
She said they plan to have a memorial gathering at some point.