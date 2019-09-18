An Etcetera item about the historic Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery at what is now Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 Old Highway 12, needs clarification. 

Chris Moore, executive director of the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, emailed that the exact funds that came to the Frenchtown Historical Foundation for its historic cemetery are from the state’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation

“The Washington Trust administers the grant program under contract with DAHP, but it is state grant dollars,” he noted. 

“This is an important distinction, as we want to be sure to give the state, and the Legislature, which is a great supporter of the program, the credit they deserve.” 

