The light of day will have a new filter in a century-old topper originally installed at McLoughlin High School (Mac-Hi) when it was built in 1921.
The glass and metal piece is a standout feature atop a new pergola designed by Jim Stanton for the garden at Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater.
It was said to have been housed at the top of one of the stairways in the school, the farmstead newsletter reported.
Stanton was aided with its installation in June by Mike Garton, Rick Piper, Rick Rambo and several other museum board members.
"It is a wonderful enhancement to the garden area and it is our hope that it stands for another 100 years," said director Linda Whiting.
Another new building with ancient area ties and traditions now has a home at the Farmstead in the form of a teepee.
"We wish to honor the history of the three tribes that currently make up the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation," Whiting said. The Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla Native Americans used a form of the dwelling, sometimes made of tule reeds and erected as long lodges.
The museum plans to host school children for stories and craft activities highlighting Native American folklore and culture in the teepee.
To that end, they offered several summer school classes for first– through eighth-grade students.
The first group of students learned teepee etiquette from Monna Lane, a local resident of Navajo descent. Teachers Kristy McKinney and Karen Hendricks read stories to the children featuring Native American folklore and traditions.
One of the books, “Fry Bread,” was followed by a demonstration from Lane and her daughter in making fry bread. Samples were offered.
Following a story about water conservation, Graham Banks led older students on a river walk.
"The nearby Walla Walla River made an excellent outdoor classroom to help students learn about the efforts by the CTUIR to bring salmon back to the local waters," Whiting said.
Informational reader boards detailing Native American heritage in the area are planned to accompany the teepee. Mac-Hi art teacher Marianne Smith has been drafted to lead her students in painting traditional native designs on the canvas when it's removed during the winter months.
They were told, “Set up will be easy and one person can do it."
The cone-shaped structure, which uses lodge poles covered in canvas, arrived in mid-July from Bend, Oregon, brought by expert installer Brian Ryals.
Several board members helped pitch the teepee, a process of about four hours.
"This first-time installation was not easy, but thanks to the great help, it got done and it looks wonderful," Whiting said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.