The Gladiator on the Green fundraiser fired away at noon on July 26 with a shotgun start at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Providence St. Mary Foundation reported 200 community partners came to the golf tournament and raised $80,359 to support critical needs at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Putting and chipping contests, food, drinks, swag and fun filled the action-packed day in support of local healthcare. Some teams came in costume. Appetizers met participants afterward, along with Gladiator Games of jousting and wine ring toss. Emcees Tom O’Donnell and Bob Schumacher hosted an Italian style awards dinner.
Proceeds will go toward an ultrasound device for area’s only emergency department and $28,350 from the live auction will support the Good Samaritan program. Donations stay local and directly assist patients via gas cards to drive to treatment appointments, gift cards to buy food or medicine or necessary medical equipment or garments. The event’s grand total is $108,745.
An example of how the Good Samaritan program works is when the fund assisted a patient being treated for a life-threatening brain tumor. For weeks, Jana Perrin didn’t think husband Lloyd Perrin would survive. Now in recovery, he needed a power wheelchair, but the couple found their insurance only covered the cost of a manual chair. The Good Samaritan Fund stepped in and Lloyd got the power chair he needed, according to the foundation newsletter. After three months, Lloyd was able to returned to pastoring duties at Milton Adventist Church and once again raced his grandchildren to the mailbox.
Providence St. Mary Foundation reported obtaining a C-Arm for the medical center. The X-ray machine is used during surgery right in the room, minimizing risk to patients and maximizing efficiency for surgeons. Funding came through the foundation.
Donors gathered for a blessing and demonstration of the equipment on July 15.
The foundation is hosting another fundraiser, the annual Gran Fondo Walk, Run or Cycle to #FINISHCANCER on Sept. 21. The start and finish is at Burwood Brewing Company, 1120 E St. The festival includes live music, lunch and a beer or root beer at Burwood.
Presented by Jackson Contractor Group, the event offers options of a 5K run/walk, a 1-mile Walk of Strength, a 62-mile Metric Century or a 35-mile Ride of Celebration.
All funds raised benefit the cancer center fund of Providence St. Mary Foundation to support advanced technology, equipment and programs to benefit all patients fighting cancer.
Register by Sept. 13 to save $5 off registration. Enter promo code FINISHCANCER. Registration includes well-supported event routes and access to the event festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. See one.bidpal.net/granfondo/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary).