The mission of the Touchet Educational Foundation is to provide support, financial and otherwise, to Touchet High School graduates as they pursue their educational goals.
The organization recently awarded scholarships to the seniors.
“It is a privilege to read the applications and personal essays that speak of the challenges and triumphs these students faced growing up, and their enthusiasm and optimism in their plans moving forward,” said Mike Schaecher with TEF.
The foundation awarded $15,000 in college scholarships to 10 seniors and two continuing education scholarships of $1,000 to those who have reached at least junior status in college, for a total of $17,000 this year.
Since 2003, the foundation has awarded $490,430 to Touchet High School graduates.
“This impressive accomplishment is due to the hard work of our board of directors certainly, but also to the parents, community members, local organizations, alumni and area businesses who have joined with us to support and encourage our students as they leave Touchet schools and take the next steps in their lives,” Mike said.
Among significant donors are the Clara & Art Bald Trust and Touchet-Gardena Lions Club as well as memorial contributions and community scholarships, considered major driving forces behind TEF’s success.
Graduating seniors Isaac Gutierrez, Chrystal Lameiro, Ashly Presler and Arlette Zamora were recognized as volunteer TEF senior class representatives.
They attended foundation board meetings and helped organize and lead classmates at the fall fundraiser and served as liaisons between the board and members of their class.
TEF is overseen by President Sandra Bradley.
A Continuing Education Scholarship in memory of Eileen Collier who graduated from Touchet High School in 1919 went to Laura Pedroza, class of 2017, who is attending Eastern Washington University.
A Continuing Education Scholarship in memory of Ron Dunning Jr. went to Nickolas Hopkins, class of 2017, a University of Washington Bothell student majoring in business finance.
TEF Merit Scholarships of $1,000 went to each senior in the Class of 2019 who turned in a complete application on time: Vince Fuentes, Madisyn Gallaher, Kannon Gustin-Rowe, Isaac Gutierrez, Chrystal Lameiro, Carlos Luis, Neil Peters, Ashly Presler, Alex Velazco and Arlette Zamora.
Other scholarships that students complete an additional essay to be considered.
The $1,000 Valedictorian Scholarship, sponsored by Touchet Gun Club, and the $1,000 TEF Academic Recognition Scholarship awarded to applicants who achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher, went to Madisyn Gallaher.
The $500 Leadership Scholarship, in memory of Paul Garbe and Wilbur Garbe Jr., went to Madisyn Gallaher. It is awarded to an applicant who demonstrates outstanding leadership, citizenship, scholarship, and a commitment to follow through with their educational plans.
Tri Community Homemakers-sponsored $500 scholarship: to Madisyn Gallaher. The local women’s service and social organization that began in the 1960s. The award recognizes students with high academic standing and community service.
Class salutatorian Tyler Pickett did not apply for scholarships because he has joined the U.S. Army. He was recognized for his academic accomplishments. He earned a 3.73 grade-point average.
The $500 FFA Scholarship in memory of Roy Kregger, sponsored by the Kregger family and Touchet FFA Chapter, went to Neil Peters. Students must be active members of the FFA and complete an additional essay about their FFA projects.
The $500 Future Business Leaders of America Adams Family Scholarship went to Ashly Presler. It is awarded to a student who has excelled in the active chapter. Applicants completed an additional essay about their FBLA accomplishments and community service.
The $500 Alumni Scholarship went to Alex Velazco. It is awarded to an applicant whose parents, grandparents, or siblings also graduated from Touchet. An additional essay described what contributions their family alumni have made to the community and how those contributions have influenced their life in Touchet.
The $500 Friendship Scholarship in memory of Robert McCubbins went to Arlette Zamora. This $500 scholarship is awarded to a student who is friendly, helpful, courteous, and kind and caring toward others and is nominated by class peers.