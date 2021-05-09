Foster children in Umatilla and Morrow counties will benefit from a tennis shoe drive as part of Foster Care Awareness Month, said Heidi Zeigler, community development director for the Department of Health and Human Services in both counties.
Every Child Oregon and the Oregon Department of Human Services child welfare branch are cosponsoring the event. The drive runs through May 31. Shoes will be distributed to children in June, Zeigler said in a story in the East Oregonian.
Shoes may be dropped off in Milton-Freewater at Baker Boyer Bank, in Hermiston at Sweet Potatoes Closet and the Desert Lanes bowling alley, in Pendleton at Hamleys Western Store or in Heppner and Boardman at Bank of Eastern Oregon, Zeigler said.
Donations may also be made online via the Amazon Wish List by making a purchase through ubne.ws/sweetpotatoes, which automatically ships the donation to Sweet Potatoes Closet.
DHS is collecting gift cards and certificates for foster families in May in place of the annual foster parent appreciation dinner, which was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, Zeigler said.
Donate gift cards by Friday, May 14, by emailing Marvin Hamilton with DHS at marvin.hamilton@dhsoha.state.or.us or call 541-564-4484.