Fort WW museum gets holiday treatment

Fort Walla Walla Museum Decorated for the Holidays
The Grand Hall in Fort Walla Walla Museum is now decked out for the holidays. Guests stopping by to shop in the Museum Store can get into the holiday spirit while perusing some of the new offerings for the season. Hand-made teddy bears and dolls, books, tin toys, moccasin-making kits and more, the store is always stocked with an array of high-quality, handmade, and artisan goods. The Museum Store is admission-free, so shoppers should feel free to come in and browse.
Everyone loves the feeling of nostalgia that comes with remembering holidays past. Tin toys have been made since the mid-1800s. The lightweight material is both inexpensive and sturdy enough to hold a variety of molded shapes. Similar cast-iron toys were produced from the late-1800s through the 1930s, however their production declined during World War II because of the scarcity of iron.
Many tin toys included a clockwork mechanism inside that would allow them to move when wound with a key. These fun and colorful toys continue to attract kids of all ages and collectors to this day. Available in the Museum Store is an array of new colorful tin toys, including a boat that uses a small candle to light the boiler and power it through the water. A spinning ballerina, marching soldiers, Christmas ornaments, and a wind-up woodpecker trick bank are also available.
There are several new titles of local interest for sale this year, including Baker Boyer Bank’s “150 Years a Pioneer: the unlikely story of Baker Boyer, Walla Walla, and the Region;” and Blue Mountain Land Trust’s “The 1919 Walla Walla Tractor Show.” The store’s selection of new, used, and out-of-print books address regional history, military topics, Indian peoples, traditional crafts, agriculture, activity books, storybooks, and a local author section.
Visitors to the museum can enjoy the special exhibit, “Fantastic Finds: Treasures from the archives,” until December 31. This exhibit showcases some of the treasures from the museum’s permanent collection that may not be on display again. A new special exhibit is expected to open in February 2020. Check fwwm.org for updates.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is located on Myra Road in Fort Walla Walla Park. Winter hours are now in effect and the Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving Day, December 25, and January 1. Admission is free to museum members and children under 6, Tamástslikt Culture Institute Inwai Circle members, and CTUIR members with ID card; $3 for children ages 6-12; $7 for seniors (62 and older) and students; and $8 general admission. Don’t forget your membership renewal for 2019! Pricing starts at $28. For more information, call (509) 525-7703 or visit online at fwwm.org.