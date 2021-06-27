Noon Rotary Club of Walla Walla members have been busy in recent months with scholarship awards, urban plantings and other charitable work.
A crowd of 25 Rotary and Interact members and friends volunteered at Fort Walla Walla Park for a spring tree-planting project.
In coordination with the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department, approximately 28 larger-sized trees were planted there, said Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release.
“Some of the older trees in the park needed to be removed. Replacing those trees was a priority for both the city of Walla Walla and Rotary. It is always rewarding to plant trees that will provide scenery and shade in the public parks well into the future,” said Rotary Tree Planting Committee Chairperson Sam Wells.
Other contributions or projects of note include the following:
- Pedrito Maynard-Reid, chair of the Rotary International Service Committee, gave a presentation on a new international water project called the Hippo Water Roller. “The Roll a Hippo project provides an alternative to the traditional water vessel carried upon the heads of mainly women and children,” Maynard-Reid said. Rotarians worldwide are supporting an easier, time-saving method to bring water for those in developing countries without reliable local water sources. The rolling plastic barrels with a handle can be pushed. Twenty-two club members donated a $75 “hippo,” and the club matched each $75 donation. In addition, funds were also matched by area Rotary District 5080.
- The Noon Rotary Club Youth Services Committee awarded a $213 grant to purchase supplies to decorate nine arena barrels used for riding lessons for Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding clients. The program provides mounted horseback riding that contributes to the well-being of people with disabilities in the Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla area.
- The club donated $400 each to Walla Walla and College Place High schools for their senior celebration events. Lincoln High School Principal Marci Knauft received a $500 check from Rotary to help recognize the school’s 50 graduating seniors. Each Lincoln graduate received a gift certificate from local businesses in recognition their accomplishment.
- Annually the club grants a $1,000 academic scholarship to one student from each area high school that selects an eligible recipient. Recipients are all selected by their teachers, counselors or administrators at their schools. There is no traditional application process the criteria focuses mainly on the students’ potential and future goals. This is the club’s 14th year for the program. 2021 Rotary scholarships recipients are: Cristal Ibarra, CPHS; Lucas Hicks, DeSales High School; Shawn Evans, Waitsburg High School; BreAnna Herrera, Lincoln; Ayline Lopez, Touchet High School; Mikayla Lara, Wa-Hi; and Frida Gonzalez Bojorquez, Prescott High School.
- Late Rotarian Don Sherwood and wife, Virginia, in the early 1980s contributed $10,000 to establish a special endowed trust directed by Noon Rotary. Through the years, Rotarians and friends have contributed to the trust. Money is annually distributed to Walla Walla University and Walla Walla Community and Whitman colleges. Each institution then awards scholarships to qualified local students. Each institution received the 2021 award of $5,828 for academic scholarships.
- Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith recently honored the club for supporting students and youth in the community in partnership with the school district. “We are pleased to thank and congratulate so many partners throughout our community. Rotary has been an incredible partner,” Smith said. Smith gave the club a Partner in Learning for the 2020-21 school year.
The club meets at noon Thursdays in person and via Zoom. The program features a community interest program, discussion of service and club fellowship. For more details, contact club president at president@wallawallarotary.org or online see ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or on Facebook ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.