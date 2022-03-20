Volunteers are encouraged at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
On the grounds of a 19th-century military fort, the museum features a 17-building historic pioneer settlement, gardens and pathways and five large exhibit halls populated by thousands of artifacts.
The Entrance Building houses an admission-free Museum Store with books, heritage gifts and local goods.
Visitors can see a restored stagecoach, learn about the Oregon Trail and view the oldest locomotive to operate in Washington state, a life-size 33-mule team and a vintage Washington State Penitentiary bucket cell.
Programs and events are held year round plus Living History performances and monthly After-Hours presentations. Membership information and the exhibits and program schedule is at fwwm.org.
Volunteers are the lifeblood for the nonprofit and help with many tasks:
- Time to tidy the museum beginning at 10 a.m. March 22. Volunteers can help sweep, dust, clean glass and stage artifacts and the museum’s Pioneer Village for spring school tours on Tuesday, March 22. Lunch will be provided. RSVP. Work will continue throughout the day. To RSVP, email groover@fwwm.org or call 509-525-7703.
- Docents are needed. The museum guides make a difference in the lives of students visiting from across the region and help cover school tours. Docent meetings are at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday each month. Learn more about the program by emailing email groover@fwwm.org or call 509-525-7703.
Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday, March-October. Winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday, November-February.
