Fort Walla Walla Museum fund drive raises $75K

Members and supporters helped nonprofit Fort Walla Walla Museum close out 2019 with its strongest annual fund drive to date, according to its newsletter.

More than $75,000 was raised, which goes toward preserving the region’s history, keeping field trips free for regional students and teachers and supporting FWWM for generations to come.

The museum hit the ground running in 2020 with two wildly popular basket making classes that drew capacity participants.

A new exhibit is set to open in February “Rhythm in the Blues: Music in the Walla Walla Valley.” It will look at ways music is embedded in Walla Walla culture.

The museum’s celebration of regional music history continues with a Museum After Hours presentation at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Violinist, musicologist and Whitman College professor emerita Susan Pickett, who also writes a Sunday history column for the U-B, will talk about Emilie and Marion Bauer, Walla Walla natives who had influential music careers in New York City.

There’s more to come. Readers can keep abreast of events at the museum through its emailed newsletter.

Contact 509-525-7703 or info@fwwm.org and see fwwm.org for more details.

There are a wide variety of volunteer opportunities, events and programs at the museum, which is at 755 Myra Road.

