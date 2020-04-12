Fort Walla Walla Museum embraces armchair tourism

All about antiquities, Fort Walla Walla Museum is embracing modern technology to provide a touring opportunity to visitors from the comfort of our homes.
Employees at the temporarily closed site have been making more of the museum accessible online, according to a release from the nonprofit museum at 755 Myra Road. The closure is in response to state mandates to keep everyone healthy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the old fort's new virtual opportunities are:
A school tour for kids learning from home. Watch videos and answer discussion questions. Download the teacher and activity guides for more resources. Go to fwwm.org/virtual-school-tour.
Communications Manager Jennifer Pecora emailed that the museum annually offers admission-free school tours and serves approximately 5,000 students and teachers.
"We were looking forward to welcoming many schools groups this spring," she said. But those spring tours had to be canceled. "We wish to support our schools, homeschoolers, parents, and educational programs in this new landscape and remain a great resource for heritage education," she said.
Virtual exhibits, including the new "Rhythm in the Blues: Music in the Walla Walla Valley." See fwwm.org/exhibit-index.
The Museum Blog, which is updated with photos, articles and activities, is at fwwm.org/blog. An April 1 entry asks help in identifying women in a photograph. One of the most memorable images taken by William “Bill” Mach that has been donated to the museum depicts two female mechanics working on a plane between 1942-44 at the Walla Walla Army Airbase. Contact the museum with information about those women at info@fwwm.org.
The photograph's backstory comes from when a woman in Hawaii in 2015 contacted the museum to inquire about making a donation. She sought a permanent home for photographs her late father, William "Bill" Mach took during World War II at the Walla Walla Army Air Base.
Bill was an official photographer there, the FWWM blog noted. A number of photographs documenting the activities at the air base in the early 1940s are now part of the museum's collection. Many of Mach’s photos were displayed during the FWWM World Wars exhibit later that year.
Purchases of several items from the online Museum Store can be drop shipped. Use code IMAMEMBER for a 10% discount on select items. Go to fwwm.org/museum-store-drop-ship.
Consider supporting the museum. "Like cultural institutions and nonprofits across the globe, we are losing revenue during this closure. All donations are appreciated. To renew memberships, go to fwwm.org/membership or for donations, go to or make donations fwwm.org/give.