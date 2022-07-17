During his career with the U.S. Army, Walla Walla native James Ruzicka found himself overseas while in Al-Riyadh Governorate, Saudi Arabia, from May 2016-May 2017, and from Jan. 2013-Feb. 2014 in Camp Morehead, Afghanistan.
And that’s just skimming the surface for the world traveler.
But from Walla Walla, Washington, to Washington, D.C., and places overseas, Ruzicka and wife Lori are now settling in to a town of 7,716 denizens as Ruzicka has landed a new gig.
The retired lieutenant colonel started in April with Union County High School in Union, South Carolina, as its new Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps senior army instructor.
“We decided that when we retired, we were going to find a nice, small, quiet place,” he told the Union County News in Union.
While serving in Washington, a South Carolina National Guardsman told him the greatest place to be retired is in his vet-friendly state.
“It has better taxes for veterans and lots of other benefits to be a veteran here in South Carolina,” Ruzicka said.
Union also appealed to the Ruzickas because it’s warm and away from the hurricane-prone coastal area.
He is a 1980 graduate of DeSales Catholic High School in Walla Walla.
“Of course, for a kid in a small town, the first goal in life is to get out. I did that. Got out, traveled the world and moved to the big city because I thought it would be the greatest thing. Then, here at the end, it comes around full-circle. All I wanted was something small, a place to relax and enjoy life without having to fight traffic,” he told the Union-County News.
His goal is to build up the JROTC program. With cadets in spring this school year he gave a presentation to two area middle schools.
“Hopefully that got some of (them) thinking about joining. It is important to get the program bigger so we can do more,” he said.
He expects the Color Guard will continue such community activities as flag retirement and flag raising ceremonies.
As recently as July 4, his color guard led the parade in Laurens, South Carolina, joined by the Laurens High School Navy JROTC.
Ruzicka graduated in 1984 from Eastern Washington University with a bachelor’s in television production.
He became a commissioned Army officer in 1984 and served in Korea, and was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, then transferred to the U.S. Reserve, then was an armor infantry company commander with the Washington Army National Guard. Leaving the Army, he was a correctional officer with the state of Washington for 12 years, then rejoined the Army in 2009.
Deployment took him to Afghanistan as deputy provost marshal with U.S. Forces Afghanistan. Training with Security Force Assistance Team Combat Adviser School at Fort Polk, Louisiana, he returned to Afghanistan with Commando Special Operations Advisor Group as Internal Operations OIC and served 29 months in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
After earning an MBA in homeland security from Northcentral University, Ruzicka was an assistant professor of military science at Xavier University.
He was stationed as G-3 with the Ministry of Interior-Military Assistance Group in Saudi Arabia. Further building his skills, he completed a U.S. Army Command and Staff Officers Course from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Aft Fort Bragg he was contract management officer with the US. Army Reserve Command Headquarters.
After serving as director of operations for the National War College, Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., he retired from the Army on Nov. 30, 2021.
