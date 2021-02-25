Horses have been a significant part of Walla Walla native Katherine “Kate” Payne Shearer‘s life since childhood, when she worked at Walla Walla Livestock Commission Company and Colley & Payne Feedlot, 7 miles west of Walla Walla on Old Highway 12.
Her equine passion now extends to a mustang horse program for youth in which she’s been involved for a number of years and is seeking funding to support.
She began volunteering summers at Youth Dynamics’ Stonewater Ranch, 19537 Chiwawa Loop Road, a 158-acre camp in Plain, near Leavenworth, Washington. It’s primarily funded by private donations and mostly staffed by Christian missionaries who raise their own financial support.
Some of the costs to run Youth Dynamics and Stonewater are generated by retreats and adventures, Kate said. Funds provide scholarships for some students to attend camps, activities and adventures. The focus is to sharpen leadership skills and spiritual formation of teens and young adults.
She said the goal is to raise $17,000 for the mustangs and horses program. Proceeds will go toward a baler for harvesting hay for the program’s 18 horses and mustangs and staff support. Information about Youth Dynamics programs, mustangs and donation links is at yd.org.
Many will remember Kate’s parents, the late Glenn and Shirley Payne, who moved to the Walla Walla Valley in 1955 and were part-owners in the Walla Walla Livestock Commission Company and Colley & Payne Feedlot. An auctioneer, Glenn bought his first cattle auction in Sandpoint, Idaho, Kate said.
Kate — then called Kathy — and sister Gail Payne Hutsell thrived in the community there as they sorted and worked cattle at the stockyards and feedlot and served customers in the sale yards restaurant. Much of their youth was spent on horseback.
“The Wednesday sale was the social event of the week, a place for the cowboys and cowgirls, cattle buyers, farmers, ranchers and community members to socialize and work,” she said. “Roundups were the highlight of our year.”
While a senior at Walla Walla High School, Kate and four other young women served on the Southeastern Washington Fair and Rodeo court in Walla Walla. She graduated from Wa-Hi in 1976, then attended Spokane Community College and Gonzaga University.
Her connection with horses came to the fore again with volunteer work during summers at Stonewater Ranch.
“It was the beginning of one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences of my life. It was everything that I loved in my life: kids, horses, adventure in a beautiful mountain setting. ... I was hooked.
“The stunning, natural beauty of this area is breathtaking. On horseback, it is awe inspiring. From my first summer as a volunteer, I witnessed this place changing kids’ lives. In the process, it was changing mine as well,” Kate said.
Horses are natural barrier-breakers for youths who open their hearts to the horses, she said.
“It allows the horses to illustrate components of faith, love and trust and communicate life parallels with students.”
Stonewater adopted its first two mustangs, Jackson and Dally, in the spring of 2019 from the Bureau of Land Management facility at Burns, Oregon.
As of fall 2020, the herd has expanded to 18 horses, six that are mustang geldings. Stonewater is developing an all-mustang herd of trail horses to work with teens and adults in its program. It reaches youths within and through spring, summer and fall horse adventure camps.
“There is no comparison to the experience students have on an adventure. It’s often tough for them to even put into words,” said Director Greg Johnson.
“Can the experiences that youth have at Stonewater Mustangs change their future? My answer is an unqualified yes,” Kate said.
One ministry student said, “It helps to give me space in which I can let everything I have been holding in go. I don’t have to be scared that a horse is going to judge me or use my words against me, yet the horses can still respond emotionally to comfort me if needed.”
The horse adventure ministry started in 2005, suggested by Program Manager Ken Solem, who’s worked with youths and horses for more than 35 years.
Kate lives in Lake Forest Park in the Seattle area, where she married, has worked and had daughters Elizabeth and Elena. When the girls were teens, Kate began working for Shoreline School District north of Seattle.
“My love of working with kids in a classroom setting and co-planning educational outdoor environmental camps was born. It was after Elena entered middle school that I began a new chapter in my life, finding myself suddenly and unexpectedly in the position of being a single parent,” she said.