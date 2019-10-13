Former Walla Wallan Cara Doyle Wright came away from the Emmy Awards on Oct. 5 in Branson, Mo., with her second honor, winning the 43rd National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America award for Best News Producer. It’s for a composite entry of work she did over the last year. She garnered her first Emmy in 2006 for Best Morning Newscast.
The News Producer Award is a new category for the awards ceremony, she emailed. Her winning submission is viewable at ubne.ws/2nHdBlQ.
Cara is executive producer for KMBC/ABC, The KCWE29 in Kansas City, Mo. She said the Emmys considered entries from stations from Louisiana to Nebraska and included some markets larger than Kansas City.
The first two elements in her winning entry are different opens she did for the Kansas City Chiefs — a Chasing the Championship special aired before the AFC Championship game against the Patriots.
The next element is a story about a local teenager signed to the Strange Music label, co-founded by Tech N9ne, “the world’s most successful independent rap artist, who happens to live here in Kansas City,” Cara said. “He was also the subject of our documentary ‘KMBC 9 Chronicle — Tech N9ne: The King, The Clown, and The G’ that was nominated, but did not win an Emmy this year.
She included that as part of her entry because she originated the idea, coordinated the shoots and did the showcasing for the story on the set.
What follows in the composite is another open Cara did for the 50th season of the Kansas City Royals.
“I was particularly proud of this one, because I created it in about 40 minutes, while still producing a 30-minute newscast that same day. In contrast, I had 2-3 days to put the two Chiefs opens together. I dug deep into our archives to find all that file video and put together what I felt was some of the best Royals moments from the last half century.”
The last part is a newscast from summer, when the Midwest was dealing with historic flooding along the Missouri River.
“Now that I’m an executive producer, I no longer produce a newscast every day, but will fill in for vacations or when someone calls out sick, which is what happened on that day, she said.
“I really liked this newscast because it had good pace, good visuals and we were providing potentially lifesaving information to thousands of people who were dealing with the rising waters. These are the kind of days where I truly feel I’m doing a service to my community and helping people make informed decisions to stay safe.”
Cara came to Walla Walla with parents Carla and Rick Doyle, the latter who served as editor of the Union-Bulletin from 1984-2016.
Cara attended Green Park Elementary and Pioneer Middle schools and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1999. She participated in Running Start her senior year and took all of her classes at Walla Walla Community College.
She majored in communications with a concentration in journalism at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., and graduated in 2003.
“I thought I’d follow in my dad’s footsteps and get into the newspaper business. However, my college roommate got a job as a weekend producer at a local TV station there, WHOI 19, and taught me some “TV buzzwords” to use in my interview when they had an opening for a weekend director. I somehow got hired with zero experience there and started working there in 2001 just a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks and started learning all I could from the ground up.”
She transitioned to producing after graduating from Bradley in 2003 and began producing the 9 p.m. newscast at the WMBD/WYZZ station in Peoria. It had “been around about a year and had very low viewership. I worked really hard to make that newscast stand out, and increased ratings 133 percent in my first year.”
That brought a promotion to the 10 p.m. producer post, then senior producer before taking a new position at KCTV5 in Kansas City in 2005. There she worked the overnight shift, producing up to two hours of a three-hour morning newscast.
After winning that first NATAS Emmy in 2006 she was promoted to senior producer there.
In 2008 she moved in 2008 to Redding, Calif., serving as assistant news director and production supervisor at KRCR.
Her first foray into management, she began to become a newsroom leader. “I worked with reporters fresh out of college and helped them learn how to enterprise ideas, focus their stories and improve their writing skills. My boss also was pregnant twice during my 2.5 year tenure, so I served as interim news director for about six months as well.”
Returning in 2011 to Kansas City, Cara became the 5 p.m. producer at KMBC 9. She was promoted in 2015 to morning executive producer, which meant she came into work around 2 a.m. to oversee morning newscasts.
In 2017, she returned to the dayside shift as executive producer for the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.
“Since then, I’ve also created, launched and overseen all of the station’s HFR stories, and special coverage.
“I’ve also gotten to do some cool things that most producers don’t get the chance to do — including writing and producing my first documentary, (the aforementioned piece on Tech N9ne), field produce at two NFL Monday Night Football games, Chiefs vs. Green Bay at Lambeau Field in 2015 and Chiefs vs Broncos in Denver in 2018).
Colleague Kris Ketz, a KMBC-TV news anchor and reporter, said on Linkedin.com, “Cara has a rare combination of solid news judgment and a sense of ‘calm’ when all others are losing theirs — which in a breaking news situation in local television news happens all the time. She’s one of the best newscast producers I’ve seen in my almost 30 years here at KMBC-TV. It’s a position that carries a variety of high-stress responsibilities — all of which Cara excels at achieving.
“I think the skills she’s honed here make her a valuable employee in a variety of related fields. Or in other words — whatever challenge you have to give her — she can more than handle it.”
Cara and husband Benjamin Wright live in Overland Park, Kan., with their dogs, Truman and Kennedy. She is also stepmother to Ben’s daughter, Grace Wright, a 14 -year-old high school freshman.