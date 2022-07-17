Touchet native Melisa Creek of Hayden, Idaho, organized a fundraiser to benefit 11-year-old Macayla Hamblin, who, along with her father, George Hamblin, was shot in their Lewiston home Feb. 27, 2022, by two disgruntled 14-year-olds.
The police report said Macayla Hamblin had two bullet wounds in her legs and George Hamblin was shot in the neck, jaw and torso, according to a March 1 story in The Lewiston Tribune at bit.ly/3PfvjUM, which further reports the shooting incident.
“The family has been receiving aid; however, after considering the issue, we thought about how much school Macayla might miss after this traumatic event,” Creek said.
She created the GoFundMe, gofundme.com/f/ride-of-resiliency, to cover any educational expenses the family might have to help get her back on track.
Creek’s sister, Cortney Creek, joined her for the first 150 miles of the 614-mile route, which started July 6, 2022, at Porthill, Idaho. Melisa Creek completed the ride on July 12, 2022, at Idaho’s southern border.
Creek’s effort thus far has raised $615 of the $2,000 goal she set to benefit Macayla.
