For former Walla Wallan Dana Jordan the memories abouther U-B newspaper route in the early 1980s came flooding back after a photo of her on the job resurfaced recently.
The image shows Dana, about 11 at the time, with her family’s Great Dane-mastiff Judd, who accompanied her on her delivery rounds.
“I lived on Monroe Street the first 18 years of my life, and it’s funny how finding that photo can transport me back to that time so quickly,” she said.
At first Judd was just a tag-along on her route that started and ended at her former home at 1459 Monroe St.
Dana said her mother, Alena Jordan, had Jackie Fish, a seamstress who lived at the far end of Ankeny Street, make alterations to a newspaper carrier bag for Judd. Jackie converted it into a saddle-type bag with neck and belly straps so Judd could help on the days when the newspapers were bigger and heavier, Dana said.
The photo was taken by customer, friend and “wonderful lady” Margarete Baldwin, Dana said. Alena, 80, had it in her possession until about six months ago when she passed it on to Dana and moved to California to enjoy her retirement.
Dana and Judd always walked up Monroe to Sturm Street to the first houses before Grant Street then back to Bryant Avenue, back on Sturm to Dusty Lane to Wilbur and down to Bryant then down Jackson to Ankeny, Ankeny to Bryant and back to Monroe.
“Policeman Chuck Fulton lived on Ankeny then, and our retired fire chief lived on Monroe.” The owners of Gary’s Bull Pen also lived on Monroe, she said.
Dana had the U-B route for a little more than three years. Her longtime friend from childhood Tami Vance took the route after that, Dana said.
Dana and fiance David live in rural Benton City on his late grandparents’ ranch, and manage 20 acres of alfalfa. They expect to convert the field to grapes.
“I guess I am a jack of all trades ... I mow, remodel, fix and occasionally get to sit back and enjoy my flowers,” Dana said. She and David also enjoy his huge garden.
I hear kids don’t have to collect these days, I believe I would like that better, though on that route, at that time, it wasn’t ever a hardship, and I had good customers! Good memories!”